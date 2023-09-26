MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow closer to $1 billion as thousands of winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Lottery didn’t announce any big ticket winners of $50,000 or more, however, plenty of tickets are worth some money.

According to the PA Lottery, more than 81,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Sept. 25:

Winning Numbers: 10 12 22 36 50

Powerball: 04

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 05 16 18 38 40

Powerball: 19

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said that four million-dollar tickets were sold in Florida (3) and Oregon.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

With no jackpot winner Monday night, Wednesday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $835 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $230 million.