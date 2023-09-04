MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the Powerball jackpot continued to grow Saturday night, many tickets sold in Pennsylvania were winners, including one worth $50,000.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said that a $50,000 ticket was sold that matches four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball. The ticket would have been worth $200,000 had they purchased Power Play.

More than 50,000 other winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Saturday, Sept. 2:

Winning Numbers: 25 38 42 66 67

Powerball: 19

Power Play: 04

Double Play Winning Numbers: 03 07 14 26 52

Powerball: 21

The PA Lottery has not listed where the big ticket was sold at this time, so be sure to check those numbers you have!

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said a two-million-dollar ticket was sold in Minnesota and two one-million-dollar tickets were sold in New York and North Carolina.

With no jackpot winner Saturday night, Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $435 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $101 million.