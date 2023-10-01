PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — While the Powerball grows to an estimated $1.04 billion, one Pennsylvanian hit big in Saturday’s drawing.

Here are the numbers for the Sept. 30 drawing — 19-30-37-44-46. The Powerball was 22 and the Power Play was two times.

The Pennsylvania winner matched five of the numbers but did not have the Powerball or Powerplay, which netted them $1,000,000. Five other PA players matched four of the five numbers and had the Powerball and will each receive $50,000.

Around the country, two Florida players, a Maryland player and a Michigan player all matched five, each winning $1 million. Two other players from Indiana and North Carolina matched all five balls and had the Power Play, so they won $2 million.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Monday night remains the ninth-largest lottery prize of all time. The estimated $1.04 billion would be if a winner took annuity payments. On the other hand, if you take the cash option, you looking at an estimated $478.2 million.

The jackpot has grown this large in a short time, it’s been 30 consecutive drawings without a winner, since July 19.