MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) —More than 50,000 people won in Pennsylvania during Monday night’s Powerball drawing as the jackpot creeps closer to one billion dollars.

One ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Pennsylvania for Double Play. They matched 4 of the 5 numbers and the Powerball.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 54,000 other winning Powerball tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Monday, Sept. 18:

Winning Numbers: 02 21 26 40 42

Powerball: 09

Power Play: 03

Double Play Winning Numbers: 03 07 41 48 67

Powerball: 14

The Pennsylvania Lottery hasn’t revealed where the $50,000 ticket was sold, so be sure to check your numbers.

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said no two-million-dollar tickets were sold while a million-dollar ticket was sold in Massachusetts.

With no jackpot winner Monday night, Saturday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $672 million. Meanwhile, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $183 million.