MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — While the Powerball jackpot continued to grow Wednesday night, many tickets sold in Pennsylvania were winners.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said there were no big winners of $50,000 or more, however, more than 35,000 other winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 30:

Winning Numbers: 04 13 35 61 69

Powerball: 04

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 02 10 45 46 59

Powerball: 02

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said a two-million-dollar ticket was sold in Texas and a million-dollar ticket in Illinois.

With no jackpot winner Wednesday night, Saturday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $420 million. Meanwhile, Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $85 million.