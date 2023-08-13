MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple of bigger winning tickets were sold in Pa. for Saturday’s Powerball drawing as the jackpot starts to grow again.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials said that a $100,000 ticket was sold that matches four of the five winning numbers, the Powerball and had Power Play. Without Power Play, the ticket would have only been worth $50,000.

Speaking of — a ticket worth $50,000 was also sold in the Commonwealth. That ticket also matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball, but they didn’t purchase Power Play.

Nearly 37,000 other winning tickets were sold in Pennsylvania worth anywhere between $4 and $500.

Winning Powerball Numbers for Saturday, Aug. 13:

Winning Numbers: 19 21 37 50 65

Powerball: 26

Power Play: 02

Double Play Winning Numbers: 10 26 27 48 52

Powerball: 12

The PA Lottery has not listed where the big ticket was sold at this time, so be sure to check those numbers you have!

While the jackpot was missed, Powerball officials said a two-million-dollar ticket was sold in Texas.

With no jackpot winner Saturday night, Monday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $215 million.