LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The inauguration celebration for Gov. Josh Shapiro brought world-class musicians to Lancaster County on Tuesday night.

Hosted at Rock Lititz, the celebration featured rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, R&B singer Smokey Robinson, and the Philadelphia-based quintet Mt. Joy.

Rapper Meek Mill, who recently received a pardon from former Gov. Tom Wolf, was also in attendance, sharing pictures on social media with Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Austin Davis.

“We are honored and excited to have such top level talent, representing our Commonwealth’s great diversity, performing at the Inaugural Celebration,” said Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee Executive Director Amanda Warren prior to the event.

Meek Mill greets Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro during Shapiro’s inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

The crowd dances to Whiz Khalifa during Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family enjoy the sounds of Smokey Robinson during his inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

Lt. Gov. of Pennsylvania Austin Davis greets supporters during the inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

Smokey Robinson performs during the inaugural celebration for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family enjoy the sounds of Smokey Robinson during his inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

Lt. Gov. of Pennsylvania Austin Davis and wife, Blayre Holmes, smile during the inaugural celebration at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pa., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Sean Simmers/The Patriot-News via AP)

“As we seek to create a dynamic, interactive, and accessible event for all Pennsylvanians, we have chosen artists who provide something for everyone and we are honored they’ll join us,” Warren said. “We look forward to showcasing the very best of Pennsylvania and celebrating the inauguration of our 48th Governor on Tuesday evening.”

Others in attendance were Fanatics CEO and former part-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers Michael Rubin.

More than 60 Pennsylvania vendors also participated in the inaugural celebration.

Shapiro will give his first press conference on Wednesday