PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – To kick off hunger action month, Governor Wolf’s administration highlighted programs that help feed Pennsylvanians.

The Departments of Agriculture and Human Services were joined today by Minority Chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee Senator Judy Schwank and charitable food organizations at the Capitol Hunger Garden.

They gather to raise awareness of programs addressing food insecurity in Pennsylvania during Hunger Action Month.



“As we kick off Hunger Action Month, we are reminded of the role each of us – government agencies, policymakers, charitable food organizations, farmers, volunteers – can play to bring food to the table for our neighbors,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “We cannot have a charitable food system without a food system that is charitable. I can’t thank our farmers and producers, Governor Tom Wolf and our partners in the General Assembly, enough for their dedication to a mission we can all support: eliminating hunger in Pennsylvania.”

Since taking office in 2015, Gov. Wolf has increased funding for programs that address hunger and food access by more than $80 million