PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Department of Human Services joined the PA Department of Agriculture, Feeding PA, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, and others at the Lancaster Central Market today to recognize Hunger Action Month.

They also announced updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, that will expand eligibility for Pennsylvanians in need of food assistance.

Effective Saturday, October 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG). With this change, more than 420,000 additional Pennsylvanians in more than 174,000 households will be newly eligible for SNAP and will receive, on average, $63 a month.

“Being able to eat and nourish yourself every day is one of the most essential building blocks to living well and doing everything else in life. It’s easy to take for granted, but for too many people, being able to afford your next meal isn’t a given. SNAP helps to make that possible,” Barnes said. “Expanding eligibility for SNAP allows us to extend a reprieve to people who may be struggling so we can help more Pennsylvanians meet this most essential need that literally fuels us to live, work, grow, and thrive.”

“No one should go to bed hungry, and these updates to SNAP will help in the fight to eliminate hunger. More families will gain access to the fresh, nutritious foods they need,” Caryn Long Earl, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Director of the Bureau of Food Assistance said. “In addition to SNAP benefits, Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity can access programs including the Farmers Market Nutrition Program, Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System Program, Senior Food Box Program, and more. If you are hungry, there are programs to help.”

“While our food banks strive to provide nutritious food for all Pennsylvanians facing hunger, our work is only a fraction of what the federal nutrition programs can accomplish. For every meal our food banks provide, SNAP provides nine,” Jane Clements, CEO of Feeding Pennsylvania said. “We are grateful to the Wolf Administration for recognizing the need to expand access to SNAP for families who were just outside of the eligibility threshold, yet still in desperate need of support to make ends meet.”

“We know that thriving families create thriving communities, however families cannot thrive if they do not have adequate food resources available to them,” Vanessa Philbert, Chief Executive Officer of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County said. “Expanding access to nutritious food increases the health of the entire community and enhances prosperity for everyone.”