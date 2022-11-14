PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Wolf Administration announced their partnership with the non-profit Vision to Learn and celebrated students receiving no-cost screenings and eyeglasses.

Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead and Pennsylvania Department of Education Special Assistant to the Acting Secretary David Volkman visited Hannah Penn K8 school on Monday, Nov. 14 to participate in a ceremony for students receiving those free eyeglasses through a partnership with DHS and the non-profit Vision To Learn.

This event kicked off a new partnership that leverages federal Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) funding and private philanthropic profit, donations to provide essential vision screenings for students at schools in lower-income communities covered by Vision To Learn.

Access to vision exams and eyeglasses is critical to promoting positive educational achievements and health outcomes, as 80 percent of all learning during a child’s first 12 years is visual. Pennsylvania children and families in lower-income communities may experience different barriers to accessing essential services and health screenings.

“Providing children with the glasses they need to feel comfortable moving through life every day is vital to their success in the classroom and beyond,” DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead said. “Today marks a new day for many students who can now see the board or clearly read a book for the first time, and I am grateful to the federal government for allowing us to use CHIP to support this important work.”

DHS’s partnership with Vision To Learn aims to reduce barriers to health care and success in education by providing students with initial vision screenings, eye exams, and, if needed, eyeglasses at no cost. Vision To Learn operates mobile vision screening clinics, bringing screenings and exams to children at school, and replacement glasses are covered as long as the prescription remains UpToDate. Before this event, students completed eye exams and selected their new frames at the school using the Vision To Learn mobile clinic.

This partnership utilizes federal funding available through CHIP, which is administered in Pennsylvania by DHS, as well as private philanthropic funding. DHS was approved by the federal government to support this partnership as a Health Services Initiative (HSI), which allows states to use a portion of their CHIP funding to support community public health work. The HSI utilizes no state budget dollars and helps reimburse the cost for children covered by CHIP to receive eye care and eyeglasses and will help Vision To Learn to expand its footprint in Pennsylvania.

The program brings licensed optometrists to school sites, easing barriers to care that would otherwise prevent many children from getting the glasses they need to succeed in school and life.

“This effort in Pennsylvania which taps unused federal dollars to help kids is a model for the nation,” Austin Beutner, Founder of Vision To Learn said. “Every child, in every school, everywhere in the country should have the glasses they need to succeed in school and in life.”