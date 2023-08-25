PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman who abandoned their dog at the Pittsburgh Airport before heading to a resort in Mexico is now facing charges, Allegheny County Police said.

The French bulldog was found on Aug. 4 at around 5:30 a.m. in a stroller near the short-term parking area. Police said that 44-year-old Allison Gaiser, of Kittanning, left the dog after airport employees told her the dog had to be in a crate in order to be on the flight.

Police said that Gaiser was seen on surveillance cameras pushing the dog in a stroller only to be seen later heading to the area where police found the dog, roughly 40 minutes later, according to The Associated Press.

The dog had a microchip with Gaiser’s information, but police said they weren’t able to contact her. A county police sergeant was reportedly waiting for her when she returned from Mexico around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 10. Authorities said she admitted to leaving the dog, claiming she made arrangments with her mother to pick him up at the airport.

Photo: Allegheny County Police Department

The Allegheny County Police Department took to X (formerly Twitter) to update the public that the dog is doing well and is still being fostered.

Allegheny County Police are charging Gaiser with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, along with summary violations of animal cruelty, animal neglect and abandonment of animals by owner.

Animal Friends of Pittsburgh assisted the police and the state dog warden in taking care of the dog through this process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.