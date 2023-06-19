PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is bringing back an old Pay-Per-View, Payback, as a Premium Live Event (PLE) and it’s scheduled to happen at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

WWE Payback, which debuted in 2013 and was last used in 2020, will return and take place at PPG Paints Arena on September 2 — Labor Day weekend.

This will be the first WWE PLE to take place at PPG Paints Arena since 2018 when they hosted Extreme Rules 2018.

The PLE, formerly known as a “PPV,” will feature top stars of both WWE RAW and SmackDown just over a month after the “Biggest show of the summer,” SummerSlam.

With the show being more than two months away, WWE has not confirmed nor promoted any matches. It’s also unknown at this writing if WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Cheif” Roman Reigns is scheduled for the show. Reigns has been working a lighter schedule the past couple of years, leaving the rest of his Bloodline to take the proverbial reigns of SmackDown.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

WWE Payback tickets aren’t on sale yet and PPG Paints Arena doesn’t show a date, but you can keep tabs and find more information on their website by clicking here.