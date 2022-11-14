NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County high school student who was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus has died, according to a message from the Northeastern School District superintendent.

The student was trying to board a school bus shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 when she was struck by a vehicle driving in the opposite direction, police said. The student suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Northeastern Superintendent Dr. Stacey Sidle said in a message to district families that the 11th-grade student at Northeastern High School died as a result of that accident.

“[The student] was a much loved Bobcat and a dear friend to many. She will be deeply missed,” Sidle wrote.

Sidle said counselors and additional support services were available for students, families, and staff in need.

“It is so difficult to lose a beloved member of our Bobcat Family. Please remember [the student] and keep her and her family in your thoughts. I know that our Northeastern community will continue to surround [the student’s] family and friends with love through this difficult time,” Sidle wrote.

The Newberry Township Police Department was investigating the incident.