HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you know that you can actually have yourself ‘banned’ from Pennsylvania casinos and that a whopping 20,000 residents already have?

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has a “Self-Exclusion Program” that was established 17 years ago in 2006.

The Casino Self-Exclusion Program lets an individual request to be banned from entering and gambling at a Pennsylvania casino or retail sports wagering location for one year, five years or a lifetime.

The PGCB announced that on June 5, they reached 20,000 voluntary requests to be excluded from gambling — or even entering — at all Commonwealth casinos and sports wagering locations.

“The Casino Self-Exclusion Program, along with the agency’s 3 other self-exclusion programs, are effective and proven tools that allow for individuals to regain control over their lives, and to learn about other recovery resources,” said Elizabeth Lanza, Director of the Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling (OCPG).

Anyone who chooses to be on the list will be refused wagers and gaming privileges in Commonwealth casinos. Casinos will also deny check cashing, player club membership, complimentary goods and services, and other similar privileges and benefits.

People who choose self-exclusion are also told they could be charged with criminal trespass if they enter a Pennsylvania casino and have any gambling winnings confiscated related to that casino visit.

“The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board encourages anyone who thinks they may have a gambling problem to seek treatment and consider taking advantage of the voluntary Self-Exclusion Programs.”

By The Numbers:

Additional data from Pennsylvania’s program shows that:

4,335 (21%) of the 20,000 individuals in Pennsylvania have chosen the lifetime ban;

There are a total of 12,811 males and 7,189 females that have enrolled in the self-exclusion program;

Individuals on this list range between 21 and 102 years of age; and,

1,026 self-excluded individuals chose to re-enroll in the program after previously removing their name from the list, including 307 who selected a lifetime ban at re-enrollment.

To assist individuals who wish to ban themselves from other types of legalized gaming, the PGCB has additional Self-Exclusion Programs. These Self-Exclusion Programs, which began in 2019, include:

i-Gaming: 3,778 individuals chose self-exclusion

VGTs: 1,467 individuals chose self-exclusion

Fantasy Sports: 797 individuals chose self-exclusion

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

An individual who wishes to enroll in any of the self-exclusion programs can complete the enrollment online by going to https://responsibleplay.pa.gov.

For more information on available treatment services, including state-funded one-on-one counseling services and Gamblers Anonymous schedules, visit the OCPG’s website www.ResponsiblePlay.pa.gov, or call 1-800-GAMBLER, text 800GAM, or chat through http://www.1800gamblerchat.org/.