(WTAJ)– Is it a Gob or a whoopie pie? A buggy or a shopping cart? Central Pa. dialect has people arguing from all over what the real name of items are. What do you think?

Central Pa. dialect is generally referred to as Pittsburgh English, although the speech has extended beyond the city. For the most part, Central Pa. speech is considered an accent. However, there does seem to be enough distinguishing features for one to argue that it is also a dialect.

History of the Central Pa. dialect

Scots-Irish were the first predominately white settlers in Central Pa., who were then joined by Germans. As settling across Pa. continued, Germans began to outnumber the Scot-Irish population and German became the language primarily used alongside English. The central Pa. dialect used today carries the harsh, guttural sound of a German speaker. It can be compared to the sound of a German speaker who learned English by listening to a Scottish person speak it.

Pronunciation

The pronunciation used for words in the Central Pa. dialect can make the words harder to understand for people who aren’t from the area. Below are some examples of pronunciation that could make someone’s head spin.

Djeetyet? Commonly used in place of “did you eat yet?” Pa. folks tend to cram all the words in a sentence into one word.

Picture and pitcher “Hand me the pitcher of lemonade.” “Can you take a picture for us?” In Pa. those two words tend to sound the same.

Aunt How do you pronounce that word? Most people in central Pa. say it as “ant”, ignoring the letter U in the word.

Slippy “The ice made the sidewalk slippy!” Is a common phrase used in the winter in Pa. but the ice actually made the sidewalk slippery.

Pool, pull, pole These words are commonly said with the same pronunciation.

Elimination of the infinitive form “to be” “The car needs to be washed,” is the proper sentence structure. However, you are more likely to hear “the car needs washed” in central Pa.



Phrases and words

Have you ever asked someone for dippy eggs and they looked confused? How about saying you’re going to get money from the MAC machine? Below are some of the top Central Pa. words and phrases that will have non-Pa. residents confused.

Hoagie versus sub In central Pa. you’re more likely to catch someone saying hoagie rather than sub.

Gob versus whoopie pie The absolute timeless debate for residents of Pa. will be what this cake and icing snack is called.

Peachy keen If someone from central Pa. tells you something is peachy keen, it likely means its all good.

Buggy versus shopping cart Depending on where in Pa. you grew up, the name of what you put your groceries in while shopping can vary.

Vacuum versus sweeper What do you use to clean your carpet? Ask a central Pa. resident and you’ll be surprised by the response.



Food names that are only found in central Pa.

When you think of Pa. and food you’re most likely to think of a Philly cheesesteak. You might be surprised to find out that Pa. is known for more than just its melty steak sandwiches. Below are some of the popular foods in Central Pa. that you might not know about.