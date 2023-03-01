PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission gave preliminary approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for permits for the 2024 license year.

Under the proposal the following would increase:

A Resident Annual Fishing License

A Trout Permit

A Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit

The prices would increase by $2.50 each in 2024. Separate increases would be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors, and tourists.

In accordance with Act 56 of 2020, which provided the PFBC with the authorization to set fees, the proposed fee adjustments must be given preliminary approval by the Board, presented during a public hearing, and given final approval by the Board.

Also, in accordance with Act 56, after final Board approval, the fee adjustments will be shared with the Pennsylvania House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committees for their review.

The date for the public hearing has yet to be established and is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

If approved, revenues from these fee increases are expected to generate an estimated $2,900,000 annually for the PFBC’s Fish Fund to support fishing related-programs.

“Through these modest fee adjustments, we are keeping pace with the rising costs associated with maintaining vital infrastructure, services, and programs that anglers and boaters deserve and have come to expect,” Robert BJ Small, PFBC President and District 6 Commissioner said. “Our goal is to keep the prices of fishing licenses and permits as low as possible, while still being able to upgrade and invest in the equipment, staff, programs, and facilities, such as our fish hatcheries and hundreds of public access areas, that deliver quality recreation throughout the Commonwealth. Adjusting fees to match our business needs, when necessary, will ensure that Pennsylvania remains a destination for fishing and boating for a very long time.”