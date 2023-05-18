HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seven electric companies in Pennsylvania will be increasing their prices and three will actually be decreasing theirs, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) said.

On June 1, electric distribution companies (EDC) will be adjusting the prices that non-shopping — or “default service” — customers pay.

Non-shopping means you deal directly with the EDC, such as Penelec or UGI instead of shopping for other rates with competitive electric generation suppliers.

“The upcoming price changes, combined with the increased use of electricity that we typically see during the long, hot days of summer, make this a very good time for consumers to evaluate their energy options,” said PUC Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille.

Here’s a list of who is making what price change and how much more — or less — you might start paying beginning June 1.

Rate Changes

Citizens’ Electric , with an increase from 13.4248 to 13.8078 cents per kWh (up 2.8%);

Duquesne Light , with an estimated increase from 11.25 to 11.45 cents per kWh (up 1.8%);

Met-Ed , with an increase from 9.991 to 10.24 cents per kWh (up 2.5%);

PECO , with an increase from 9.726 cents to 10.312 cents per kWh (up 6%);

Penelec , with an increase from 9.561 to 9.703 cents per kWh (up 1.5%);

Penn Power , with an increase from 10.439 to 10.556 cents per kWh (up 1.1%);

PPL , with a decrease from 14.612 to 12.126 cents per kWh (down 17%);

UGI , with a decrease from 12.54 to 11.084 cents per kWh (down 11.6%)

Wellsboro Electric , with a decrease from 12.816 to 12.393 cents per kWh (down 3.3%); and,

, with a decrease from 12.816 to 12.393 cents per kWh (down 3.3%); and, West Penn Power, with an increase from 8.228 to 9.929 cents per kWh (up 20.7%).

Small business customers in the state’s four FirstEnergy companies (Met-Ed, Penelec, Penn Power and West Penn Power) will see PTC increases ranging from 18 to 45%.

Among the state’s major EDCs, PPL is seeing a substantial decrease in its June 1 small business default service rate, with a decrease of nearly 21%

PAPowerSwitch

Pennsylvanians are encouraged by the PUC to learn more about options for managing energy costs by exploring the Commission’s official electric shopping website, PAPowerSwitch.com, for details on competitive offers along with tips for energy conservation and savings.

The website provides consumers with valuable information on how to shop for electric and natural gas supply services – enabling consumers to quickly compare offers from competitive suppliers against the default service rate from their local utility and learn more on switching to a competitive supplier, or returning to default service, should they choose.

PAPowerSwitch also has an interactive section providing households and businesses with tips for saving energy to help reduce energy usage and manage bills as the summer cooling season approaches.