POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Yuengling, the Oldest Brewery in America, is showing their patriotism in bringing back their Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) camo cans in support of military heroes and veterans.

The limited-edition cans feature a desert camouflage print with a QR code, that is co-branded with country music star Lee Brice, and the Team RWB logo, Yuengling announced in a news release. After scanning the code fans will be entered in an exclusive giveaway to win a Lee Brice Party Pack.

The cans started hitting stores and beer distributors across the 26 states where Yuengling is sold on Monday. They can be bought in 12-ounce 12-packs, 12-ounce-24 packs, and single-serve 24-ounce cans and will stop being sold until the end of summer.

Team Red, White & Blue is a nonprofit organization who is partnered with Yuengling and supports the brewery’s Stars & Stripes program.

“As the Oldest Brewery in America, we are dedicated to supporting the U.S. military and are always seeking ways to further show our appreciation to those that protect our country’s freedom,” Chief Administrative Officer and 6th generation family member Wendy Yuengling said. “We are grateful to partner with Team Red, White & Blue, an organization that shares our devotion to the men and women that have served as our nation’s heroes.”

In celebration of the start of the limited-edition camo can season, $55,000 was presented by Yuengling and Philadelphia Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola to Team RWB.

“We’re stoked for this year’s Team RWB camo can launch and grateful for the generous support from Yuengling through the Stars & Stripes program,” said Mike Erwin, Founder and Executive Director of Team RWB. “As the nation’s leading health and wellness community for veterans, this support will enable us to deliver consistent events and programming for years to come.”

D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., America’s Oldest Brewery, was established in 1829 and is brewed in Pottsville and in Tampa, Florida.