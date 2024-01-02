Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new scholarship honoring a fallen Pennsylvania State Police trooper from this past year has been established.

The Corry Area High School’s Class of 2012 created a scholarship to honor Trooper Jacques “Jay” Rougeau Jr.’s memory. Rougeau graduated from the high school in 2012 and his wife, Chloe, is a former Corry volleyball player.

According to the Corry Community Foundation, the parameters of the scholarship haven’t been decided yet but it will most likely go to a student studying criminal justice, which is what Rougeau studied.

A charity event — Hoops, Hope & Honor — will be held to raise funds for the scholarship at the Corry High School boys basketball games on Jan. 4, starting at 6 p.m. in the Corry High School East gym.

Donations can also be made to the scholarship with this link and clicking on the “Trooper Jacques ‘Jay’ Rougeau Memorial Scholarship.”

Rougeau was 29 years old when he died on June 17. He enlisted with PSP in 2020 and had been assigned to Troop G of the Lewistown Station in March 2023. He is the 104th member of the State Police to give his life in the line of duty.