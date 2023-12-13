(WTAJ) — A massive “hole” opened up on the Sun and it was pointed right at Earth, but experts said there’s no reason to worry.

The hole, which was reportedly 60 times the size of Earth, wasn’t a hole at all.

Coronal holes are cooler, darker areas of the sun which, under ultraviolet X-rays that are used to monitor the sun, look like holes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Should we worry?

Short answer — No. Not this time. The excess of solar winds thrown at the earth has not been as severe as experts were predicting.

According to BBC, experts believe the most recent one spotted in early December, will dissipate during the sun’s cycle as it reaches what’s called “solar maximum.”

Photo Credit: NASA via NOAA

Scientists know that the Sun goes through an 11-year solar cycle. The current cycle is set to ramp up in 2024, hitting solar maximum and sending potentially damaging coronal mass ejection (CME) — plasma released from the sun’s outer layer — hurling toward Earth.

These CMEs could not only damage Earth’s satellites but also our terrestrial telecommunications, including the infrastructure we live off of every day — the internet.

A group of scientists from George Mason University were recently awarded a $13 million grant to better understand the increased solar activity and help devise a way to try to protect Earth from an “internet apocalypse” that would disrupt all electronic communications, including satellites.

Don’t panic though. Space.com reported that this most recent coronal hole will move away from Earth as the sun rotates, however, the solar winds and flares will continue.

If nothing else, we have the chance to see an amazing light show with the Northern Lights, but we’ll keep you updated when those are going to gleam into Pennsylvania.