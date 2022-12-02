(WTAJ) — A security camera caught a fireball streaking across the sky in Pittsburgh and the American Meteor Society received over 700 reports of sightings across Eastern states because of it.

Security footage by Twitter user @MisSid2022 shows the meteor streaking across the sky at 7:33 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

According to the American Meteor Society, reports came from all over the east coast, including as far south as Georgia and as far north as Ontario, Canada. Their data even shows reports coming in from Breezewood and Clearfield.

The American Meteor Society reported that they “received 816 reports about a fireball” over a number of states.

Storyful contributed to this story