(WTAJ) — The so-called ‘Devil Comet’ is heading towards Earth in 2024 and it has many excited — regardless of the videos you might have seen floating around on social media.

The Devil Comet, real name Pons-Brooks, is a short-period comet that orbits every 71.2 years, according to astronomy.com.

The comet might be massive in Earth’s terms (3 times the size of Mount Everest) but it’s very small in terms of this vast universe.

While it will be near Earth in 2024, it will still be about 0.8 AU away from us, scientists said.

An AU — Astronomical Unit — is the distance between Earth and the Sun, 74.4 million miles. With Brooks predicted to come within 0.8 AU, that’s still further from the Earth than Venus. Plenty of distance away.

Why is it called the Devil’s Comet?

The Pons-Brooks, comet was first discovered in 1812 by comet hunter Jean-Loius Pons and then rediscovered in 1883 by William Brooks.

Astromony.com states that in July, the comet had an outburst, expelling gas and dust while brightening by about 100 times. The extra gas and dust created a shape to make the comet look like it had horns, scientists believe.

Can I see the Devil’s Comet?

You should be able to! The Pons-Brook comet passed its closest point to the sun in 1954 and is set to do so again in 2024, on April 21, to be exact.

That’s two weeks after a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, that will cross through North America.

Scientists say that the comet will be in the sky during the totality of the Eclipse, and should be able to be seen with binoculars. Should it have another outburst and brighten even more, it could be visible to the naked eye as the moon covers up the sun.

Either way, Pons-Brooks should make a once-in-a-lifetime eclipse even more spectacular.