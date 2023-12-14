SATURN (WTAJ) — NASA announced that crucial components for life as we know it have been discovered on Saturn’s moon Enceladus.

Scientists have known that the icy plumes shooting skyward on the moon’s surface were full of organic materials, some of which are found on Earth.

A paper published Thursday, Dec. 14, reveals that while digging through data from the Cassini satellite, scientists found strong confirmation of a molecule that is key to the origin of life, hydrogen cyanide.

Researchers working on the data also uncovered evidence that the ocean — hiding below the moon’s icy surface — holds a “powerful” source of chemical energy in the form of several organic compounds. Some of these compounds can be found on Earth and serve as fuel for organisms.

Most notably, according to the findings, H20 (water) and CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) as well as Hydrogen were found in the plumes shooting up from the icy surface.

“Our work provides further evidence that Enceladus is host to some of the most important molecules for both creating the building blocks of life and for sustaining that life through metabolic reactions,” lead author Jonah Peter, a doctoral student at Harvard University said.

The findings were published in Nature Astronomy and indicate there may be a lot more chemical energy in the tiny moon than scientists once thought. The more energy available, the more likely that life could be formed and sustained, NASA said.