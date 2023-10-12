ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — What are your plans on Oct. 14? There’s a chance to see the Partial Solar Eclipse at the Mount Lion Observatory at Fort Roberdeau.

This year’s eclipse has been dubbed “Ring of Fire” because the moon will not completely cover the sun.

“We have four scopes here, in the building that are solar equipped. They can all look at the sun,” said Tom Kasner, Operator of the Observatory.

Visitors can expect to arrive at the observatory from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The eclipse runs from 12:13 p.m. to 1:03 p.m.

Experts advise against viewing the eclipse with the naked eye, as it can cause permanent eye damage. If the eclipse is passing over your area, you can use a straw hat, colander, or anything with tiny holes to hold out and see the eclipse on the ground.

“In 1959 I built my first scope, and I saw Saturn with it. I’ve been doing this since then,” Kasner said.

There will be a total eclipse on April 8, 2024. It is referred to as “Day to Night”.