(WTAJ) — The Hubble Space Telescope found that a rare event came from what NASA called an “oddball” place.

Astronomers using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope found a fast radio burst (FRB). While hundreds of FRBs have been detected over the last few years, this one is “particularly weird,” NASA said.

The burst erupted from halfway across the universe, making it the farthest and most powerful example to date.

If that’s not strange, hang on, because it gets weirder. Follow-up observations made after the FRBs discovery showed the burst came from an unlikely place: a collection of galaxies (as many as seven) that may be merging and existed when the universe was only about five billion years old. Most FRBs are found in isolated galaxies, NASA said.

A NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of the host galaxy of an exceptionally powerful fast radio burst, FRB 20220610A. Hubble’s sensitivity and sharpness reveal a compact group of multiple galaxies that may be in the process of merging. They existed when the universe was only 5 billion years old. FRB 20220610A was first detected on June 10, 2022, by the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope in Western Australia. The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile confirmed that the FRB came from a distant place.

NASA, ESA, STScI, Alexa Gordon (Northwestern)

“It required Hubble’s keen sharpness and sensitivity to pinpoint exactly where the FRB came from,” lead author Alexa Gordon of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois said. “Without Hubble’s imaging, it would still remain a mystery as to whether this was originating from one monolithic galaxy or from some type of interacting system. It’s these types of environments – these weird ones – that are driving us toward better understanding the mystery of FRBs.”

An FRB is a fleeting blast of energy that can outshine an entire galaxy — for only a few milliseconds though. They flash all over the sky like a camera at a sporting event. What causes an FRB? Well, NASA said it’s still uncertain how they’re created and generated.

While astronomers can’t come to a consensus behind this phenomenon, it’s generally thought that FRBs involve a compact object, like a black hole or neutron star. One extreme type of neutron star is called a magnetar.

A magnetar is the most intensely magnetic type of neutron star in the universe. Its magnetic field is so strong that if you got within a few hundred miles, you would dissolve because every atom in your body would be disrupted, according to NASA. They also said that if a magnetar was placed between Earth and the Moon, it would erase the magnetic strip on every credit card in the world.

“We just need to keep finding more of these FRBs, both nearby and far away, and in all these different types of environments,” said Gordon.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This furthest FRB, 2022610A, was first detected on June 10, 2022, by the Australian Square Kilometer Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope in Western Australia. The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile confirmed that the FRB came from a distant place. The FRB was four times more energetic than closer FRBs.