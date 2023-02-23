(WTAJ) — It’s no mystery that the universe is full of mystery and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) just found six galaxies in our universe and scientists have been left scratching their heads.

The JWST uses infrared light which essentially allows scientists to look back nearly 13.5 billion years — or roughly 500 million years after the Big Bang. In doing so, six ancient galaxies were recently found that astrophysicists say defy our current knowledge of the working universe.

“These objects are way more massive​ than anyone expected,” said Joel Leja, assistant professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Penn State, in a PSU release. “We expected only to find tiny, young, baby galaxies at this point in time, but we’ve discovered galaxies as mature as our own in what was previously understood to be the dawn of the universe.”

According to NASA, one of the galaxies — seen in the bottom left of the picture below — is suspected to have the same amount of stars as our own Milky Way but is condensed to only a fraction of the size (30 times more compact) due to its mass and gravity.

Images of six possible massive galaxies, seen roughly 500 million years after the Big Bang. One of them (bottom left) could contain as many stars as our Milky Way, only 30 times more compact. (Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, I. Labbe (Swinburne University of Technology). Image processing: G. Brammer (Niels Bohr Institute’s Cosmic Dawn Center at the University of Copenhagen))

In a paper published on Feb. 22 in Nature, researchers called into question what scientists already understood about how galaxies were formed and what might have actually happened after the so-called Big Bang.

These new galaxies have major implications for current simulations used in cosmology. Current models would need to be altered or revised from the idea that galaxies start as small clouds –or even nebulae — of stars and dust.

“We looked into the very early universe for the first time and had no idea what we were going to find,” Leja says. “It turns out we found something so unexpected it actually creates problems for science. It calls the whole picture of early galaxy formation into question.”