(WTAJ) –Get your space suits ready, NASA wants to send you on a galactic journey — Ok, maybe they just want to send your name, but it’s a start.

NASA’s “Message in a Bottle” campaign is inviting people around the world to sign their names to a poem written by the U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón. The poem is about the connecting between the two “water worlds,” Earth and Europa, a frozen world, a moon of Jupiter suspected to have liquid water below the surface.

The poem will be engraved on NASA’s robotic Europa Clipper spacecraft and each participant’s name will be stenciled onto microchips on the spacecraft. The Clipper is set to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Oct. 2024 and will travel 1.8 billion miles to Jupiter. That’s nearly 20 times as far as the Earth is from the Sun!

Why go to Europa?

According to NASA, the search for life beyond Earth is one of its primary objectives. To complete that objective, humans must expand their knowledge of whether Earth is the only place where life exists.

Astronomers use ground and space-based telescopes to study planets orbiting other stars, which are called exoplanets. However, no spacecraft has ever come close to reaching another star and it would take thousands of years for a spacecraft to land near one. Because of this, NASA has opted to sticking to our solar system for now.

NASA is able to narrow down the search for life even further by searching for places that have the conditions that Earth life has: a source of energy, the presence of certain chemical compounds and temperatures that allow water to exist.

Given all of that criteria, NASA landed on Jupiter’s moon Europa as just the right place.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

How many names are going to space?

1,072,730 names have been added since June 1, according to NASA. The public has the opportunity to sign their name onto the spacecraft until Sunday, Dec. 31. Don’t worry, it is also completely free to launch your name billion miles away!

In the United States, 353,762 people have signed their name onto the Clipper. Pennsylvania has contributed 12,302 names. The state that has contributed the most is California, with 53,567 names signed on. North Dakota has contributed the least, with 411 names signed on.