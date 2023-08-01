SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stargazers are invited to join along with Friends of Flight 93 for a night out under the stars at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville.

The “Friends Under The Stars” event takes place Friday, Aug. 11 starting at 8 p.m. It’s expected that participants will be able to view Saturn and the Perseids, a meteor shower associated with the Swift-Tuttle comet.

The meteor shower is actually happening now — between July 17 and August 24 — according to skywatchers at In The Sky. It’s said the showers will peak as the sun sets on Saturday, Aug. 12, meaning this event should still be a spectacle for stargazers the night before.

Astronomy clubs from Cumberland and Hollidaysburg will be there along with various telescopes on site. Participants are welcome to bring their own personal telescopes, spotting scopes and binoculars.

You can register for the event on the Friends of Flight 93 website by clicking here.

Friends Under the Stars is being sponsored by Friends of Flight 93 in partnership with the National Park Service.