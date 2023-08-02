ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s only August, but it’s a great time to start planning for the 2023 annular/partial solar Eclipse in October before those eclipse sunglasses start selling out.

The 2023 annular solar eclipse will take place Saturday, Oct. 14. According to NASA, the eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. It will be visible across the United States, but where you are will change just how much of the sun gets eclipsed for you.

A NASA graphic shows the greatest eclipse (90%) will be seen more south and west over Texas, New Mexico, Utah and Nevada, meanwhile, Northeast states like Maine and Vermont will only see about a 10% to 20% partial eclipse. In central Pennsylvania, we’ll see about a 30% partial eclipse.

The path of the annular solar eclipse over North America. Credits: ©2021 Great American Eclipse, LLC, available on NASA.org



While the annular eclipse is set to start in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. Pacific time, Pennsylvania is looking at a partial eclipse start time of 12:05 p.m. with it ending at 2:37 p.m., according to timeanddate.com

Pennsylvania looks to be in line for a full solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, the site shows. A partial lunar eclipse will also be able to be seen in Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 28. 2023.