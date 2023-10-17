(WTAJ) — The James Webb Space Telescope is at it again, this time detecting Earth-like crystals in the clouds of a massive, hot, Jupiter-like planet 1,300 light years away.

Researchers from the University of Bristol in the UK used the telescope and zoned in on the hot Jupiter-like exoplanet WASP-17 b. The technique relied on Webb’s unique Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) to spot silica (SiO2 – one silicone atom, two oxygen atoms) for the first time in an exoplanet’s atmosphere.

“We were thrilled!” said David Grant, a researcher at the University of Bristol in the UK and first author on a paper being published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. “We knew from Hubble observations that there must be aerosols—tiny particles making up clouds or haze—in WASP-17 b’s atmosphere, but we didn’t expect them to be made of quartz.”

Silicates are minerals rich in silicon and oxygen. They’re widely found in nature as quartz. They make up the bulk of Earth and the moon as well as other rocky objects in our solar system. While they’re extremely common across the galaxy, scientists say previously detected crystals have been magnesium-rich silicates like olivine or pyroxene –not quartz alone, which is pure SiO2.

A transmission spectrum of the hot gas giant exoplanet WASP-17 b captured by Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on March 12-13, 2023, reveals the first evidence for quartz (crystalline silica, SiO2) in the clouds of an exoplanet.

The spectrum was made by measuring the change in brightness of 28 wavelength-bands of mid-infrared light as the planet transited the star. Webb observed the WASP-17 system using MIRI’s low-resolution spectrograph for nearly 10 hours, collecting more than 1,275 measurements before, during, and after the transit. For each wavelength, the amount of light blocked by the planet’s atmosphere (white circles) was calculated by subtracting the amount that made it through the atmosphere from the amount originally emitted by the star. The solid purple line is a best-fit model to the Webb (MIRI), Hubble, and Spitzer data. (The Hubble and Spitzer data cover wavelengths from 0.34 to 4.5 microns and are not shown on the graph.) The spectrum shows a clear feature around 8.6 microns, which astronomers think is caused by silica particles absorbing some of the starlight passing through the atmosphere. The dashed yellow line shows what that part of the transmission spectrum would look like if the clouds in WASP-17 b’s atmosphere did not contain SiO2. This marks the first time that SiO2 has been identified in an exoplanet, and the first time any specific cloud species has been identified in a transiting exoplanet. Graphics: NASA, ESA, CSA, and R. Crawfor, d (STScI)Science: Nikole Lewis (Cornell University), David Grant (University of Bristol), Hannah Wakeford (University of Bristol) Crawford (STScI)

“We fully expected to see magnesium silicates,” said co-author Hannah Wakeford, also from the University of Bristol. “But what we’re seeing instead are likely the building blocks of those, the tiny ‘seed’ particles needed to form the larger silicate grains we detect in cooler exoplanets and brown dwarfs.”

The James Webb Space Telescope continues to wow people with its advanced technology, allowing researchers and scientists to discover things they could have only dreamed of with the Hubble Telescope.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Editor’s note: All quotes are provided by NASA. More can be found by clicking here.