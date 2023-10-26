(WTAJ) — Black holes have gained a bad rep since their discovery of being mass-eating and desolate areas in space. But is that the truth?

According to NASA a black hole is an “astronomical object with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape it.” There are two types of black holes, which have been extensively observed by NASA.

Stellar-mass black holes are spread throughout the Milky way galaxy and can be dozens of times the Sun’s mass. Supermassive monsters are found in the centers of most big galaxies, including ours.

How do black holes form?

A stellar-mass black hole forms when its nuclear core is exhausted and collapses under its own weight. This type of collapse triggers a supernova explosion that blows off the star’s outer layers. Once born, black holes can grow by accumulating mass that falls into them. This mass comes from mostly neighboring stars and sometimes even other black holes!

The first image of a black hole that was captured on the EHT, provided by NASA.

The first image of a black hole was captured in 2019, just four years ago. This image was captured using the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), which was an international collaboration that networked eight ground-based radio telescopes into a single Earth-size dish, according to NASA.

The supermassive black hole that was captured is located at the heart of a galaxy called M87, which is located about 55 million light-years away and weighs more than 6 billion solar masses.

A solar mass is a unit of mass used in astronomy and is equal to the mass of the sun. For comparison, one solar mass would be equal to the mass of 333,000 Earths.

Are black holes as scary as they seem?

Black holes, in theory, are terrifying. They are tomb grounds for matter, nothing can escape them. If someone were to approach a black hole they would notice a disk of glowing material around it. This area is referred to as the accretion disk, where gas and other materials are pulled into orbit.

If they were able to survive the temperature and radiation from the accretion disk, things would get worse from there. They would then come to the photon sphere where gravity is strong enough to bend light around the black hole.

In this area, in theory, the light could reflect off the back of them, orbit into the black hole and then come into their field of vision. This means they would enter the black hole staring at the back of their body.

If anyone were to survive all of that, they would then fall into a black hole and would be “spaghettified,” (yes this is a real scientific term) meaning that the intense gravity would pull them apart down to their molecules. Yuck!

As scary as that sounds, Earth is in absolutely no danger from black holes. The closest black hole to Earth is 1,560 light years away from us, meaning that it would take people 30 million years to travel there in a rocket. So unless you have 30 million years of free time, you’re safe.