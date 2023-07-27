(WTAJ) — UFO, UAV and UAP are words that you have probably heard a lot recently because of the UFO whistleblower. If you’re wondering what all of these abbreviations mean, you aren’t the only one.

What is a UFO?

UFO stands for unidentified flying objects. Any unexplained moving object observed in the sky, especially one assumed by some observers to be of extraterrestrial origin.

Reports of UFO (flying saucer) sightings can be traced back to the 1940s and 50s. During the 1960s popularity, as well as fear, surrounding UFOs picked up because of movies like films like “Earth vs. The Flying Saucers.” This 1956 movie centers around extraterrestrials traveling in high-tech flying saucers who contact a scientist as part of a plan to enslave the inhabitants of Earth, according to IMDb.

The term “flying saucer” came a few years before the extraterrestrial panic arrived in the 60s. One night a businessman, Kenneth Arnold, was flying his plane near Mount Rainer in Washington when he claimed to see a group of nine high-speed objects. He described them moving “like saucers skipping on water.”

In the newspaper article that followed, it was mistakenly quoted that the objects were saucer-shaped, hence the term flying saucer.

What is a UAV?

UAV stands for unmanned aerial vehicle or uncrewed aerial vehicle. This means that the aerial vehicle is being piloted by remote controls or onboard computers.

UAVs are used for observation and tactical planning and observation for military and commercial applications. They are classified based on altitude range, endurance weight and support. Larger UAVs are usually limited in range and communication abilities because they operate off of close proximity controls.

In recent years there has been an increase in research efforts and developments for UAVs, specifically focusing on application and reliability.

What is a UAP?

UAP stands for unidentified aerial phenomena. While UAP and UFO may seem similar, some people and organizations have bee using UAP instead of UFO when it comes to describing possible aerial vehicles that are unidentified.

This replacement is because the term UFO has been “skunked.” Skunking a word generally happens for two different reasons, being either the word has become problematic or because it has lost its clarity of meaning.

While UFO has a meaning that is neutral, it is being skunked because people tend to equate UFOs with alien spacecrafts and Martian invaders. This does not mean that UFO is offensive, but instead that its meaning has started to drift from its origins.