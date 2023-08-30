HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state Senate has approved a bill that would enable students from low-income families currently trapped in underperforming schools to access a better education.

Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) introduced Senate Bill 757. It would establish the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS) Program to fund scholarships of up to $15,000 for students from low-income families in the lowest 15% of schools in statewide performance tests. The program would provide scholarships to eligible students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

The program would offer the following scholarships:

$2,500 scholarships for students in half-day kindergarten

$5,000 for students in kindergarten through 8 th grade

grade $10,000 for students in 9 th through 12 th grade

through 12 grade $15,000 for students with special needs

Scholarships would be available to students living in households with an income below 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $75,000 this year for a family of four.

The legislation has the potential to help students in 382 schools across 79 school districts.

“PASS Program scholarships offer low-income students and their parents the hope of a quality education and the opportunities it can offer,” Ward, who sponsored the Senate version of the proposal said. “These parents cannot afford to pull their children out of failing schools and give them better educational opportunities. This program provides a lifeline for these students by enabling them to access an education that otherwise would be out of their reach.”

The state budget bill approved by the Senate in June included $100 million in funding for the PASS Program. The state House approved the bill after a commitment from Gov. Josh Shapiro to prevent the funding of the program with a line-item veto.

Senate Bill 757 now heads to the state House for consideration.