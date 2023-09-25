HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Shapiro Administration is urging motorists to never drive through flooded roadways.

At an event held on Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Pennsylvania State Police instructed motorists to never drive through a road that is flooded, reminding drivers that it only takes two feet of fast-moving water to carry away most vehicles, including large SUVs, and that the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris also reminded drivers of the financial consequences that they may face if they drive around barriers intended to close a road, especially if it’s flooded.

“A fine of $250 for ignoring barricades doubles to $500 if first responders must rescue you or call a tow truck. Additionally, you get billed for the emergency response,” he said. “Aside from fines and likely car repairs, consider the danger to your life and others. It’s not worth the risk.”

Pennsylvania law also requires that a vehicle’s headlights be turned on anytime its wipers are needed.

Drivers should remain alert for potential flooding in low-lying areas when heavy rain is in the forecast. The current conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles can be checked ahead of your departure online on 511PA.