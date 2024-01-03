A mix of clouds and sun for Wednesday as high temperatures climb to near 40 degrees. A weak front approaches from the north late Wednesday evening bringing the chance for a few snow flurries into Thursday. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s.

A chilly and windy day on Thursday as we’ll sit partly sunny. High temperatures will sit in the mid 30s with a northwest wind at about 15-20 mph making for cold wind chills. Overnight clouds decrease and temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s.

Friday starts off cold in the teens then we’ll rebound back to the mid 30s which is right on average for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds and sun before the approaching winter storm over the weekend.

Our focus turns to the potential winter storm for this upcoming weekend. Keep in mind the storm has not yet developed and won’t until Thursday morning so we will continue to see shifts in the track of the low pressure system. What we’re seeing right now is the potential for plowable snowfall Saturday and into Sunday. Looking to be a fast moving storm which starts Saturday morning and sets up the heavier snowfall late in the afternoon and evening. So travel will become difficult for many across the state. Snowfall totals are not yet fine tuned as we wait on the exact track the storm will take. I do think there will be a cut off through central PA with snowfall totals and we have to see just how much rain might mix in.

Sunday will bring scattered snow showers the first half of the day and we’ll sit breezy and cool with highs in the 30s.