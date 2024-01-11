Sponsored by Heritage Pizza

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — While he may only be 21 years old, Ayden Craine is quite the young entreprenuer with a vision. After graduating high school, Ayden knew that the college route was not for him, because he was ready to get his hands dirty and kick-start his dream of owning his own pizza shop.

Over the year that he’s know been in business, he’s perfected his recipe and his pizza crust through trial and error, and know, he credits the semolina powder for its crunchy, crispy texture. That’s one of the main things that sets his pizza apart, oh and the brick cheese, which is pretty authentic with New York Style pizza.

Ayden put Morgan and Rebecca’s pizza dough throwing skills to the test, and lets just say…they need work. But, at least they had some fun while trying to do it and they learned something new. Ayden said the best tip for forming your dough is to use your knuckles (never fingers) and keep your hands rotating at 10 and 2.

Heritage Pizza is located at 1304 16th St in Altoona. You can reach them at (814) 895-3153 or by clicking here.