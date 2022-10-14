ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Geisinger Health System —October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Geisinger Physician, Dr. Mona Duncan did a virtual interview with us to explain more about what breast cancer is, what risk factors are associated with the disease, and prevention and treatment options for those that live with the diagnosis.

A mother, sister and daughter, Dr. Duncan believes all women have the right to excellent breast care. She wants every woman to understand her options for screening, diagnosis and treatment to achieve their best breast health. Her unwavering commitment to educating her patients and helping them understand their options has earned her the Geisinger Excellence in Caring Award.

“Receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer can be frightening and stressful. The good news is that survival rates for breast cancer are higher than ever — and women and men are beating it every day. No matter our patients are in their cancer journey, we’re here for them every step of the way,” says Duncan.

So we asked, in general what is breast cancer? Obviously we know that there is cancer that is formed in the breast, but we wanted to know what exactly is occurring in the body.

Dr. Duncan says, “Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer for women in the United States after skin cancers. It’s so common, in fact, that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer at some point in her lifetime. Breast cancer develops when the healthy, normal cells in the breast begin to “go rogue” by growing and functioning in a different way. These cancerous cells can begin to build up and form a mass called a tumor, which exists as a lump inside your breast.”

When many people think about early breast cancer symptoms, they tend to think about finding breast lumps. But lumps are not the only part of the equation. There are more symptoms to watch out for and finding them early can help stop the cancer from spreading to other places in your body.

Dr. Duncan says to look out for a lump in your breast or armpit, or visible changes in your nipple or skin (dimpling, redness, puckering, scaly texture). Things like swelling, or nipple discharge or inverted nipples could raise concern. If you have any concerns, you should get check out by your doctor.

Dr. Duncan also explains that there are different types and sub-types of breast cancer. “Most breast cancer growth is fueled by “receptors” which are found inside cells. In these instances, breast cancers are estrogen receptor positive, progesterone receptor positive and/or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive,” says Duncan.

Every year, more than 265,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer. The causes of breast cancer can vary. While there are some risk factors that are out of your control, others are linked to lifestyle — which means you can lower your risk.

People should be aware of their health history. If a parent, sibling or child has breast cancer, a woman’s odds of developing the disease increases. However, most women who develop breast cancer have no family history of the disease.

Another thing to watch out for is if they are inactive and obese. Women who are obese and don’t exercise regularly typically have a higher body mass index (BMI), which puts them at an increased risk of breast cancer.

You should also understand your genetics. Gene changes that can be passed from parent to child, including the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, increase a woman’s risk for developing breast cancer.

While breast cancer is mostly common it can be seen in men. As women age, their likelihood for developing breast cancer increases, with most breast cancer diagnoses occurring after age 50.

Early detection is the key to identifying cancer when it’s more easily treated and curable, especially with breast cancer. Our breast cancer specialists are experienced in advanced detection and treating all stages of breast cancer, and have access to leading-edge technology and innovative clinical trials.

That’s why scheduling that mammogram annually is extremely important. Dr. Duncan says even if you don’t think you can afford to have one, there are resources to make sure you can get one.