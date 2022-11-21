LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Geisinger Health System — Hunting is a popular pastime in Central PA and Geisinger is here to highlight some of the more popular things sportsmen need to remember this fall when it comes to Hunter Safety. Alex Haines, the trauma manager from Geisinger Lewistown Hospital shares some helpful tips to know before you head out for the season.

1. Plan your hunt. Make sure someone knows where you’re hunting and when you plan to return.

2. Be seen. Wear or display the required amount of the high visibility clothing.

3. Stay in the zone. Know your zone-of-fire and never shoot at game moving between you and another person or structure.

4. Positively identify your target. Be sure you are shooting at legal game. Never shoot at sounds or movement.

5. Keep fit. Start with a checkup and follow your doctor’s recommendation.

STEPS to tree stand safety:

S- Safely harness or belt. Always wear a full-body harness when your feet leave the ground.

T- Tree and maintenance. Check your stand for missing or broken parts before each use.

E- Evaluate your stand site. Select trees that are alive and will support your weight.

P- Partners and plans. Hunt with a partner and have a plan in case of an emergency.

S- Signals. Carry a whistle or other signaling device should you need assistance.

Other related information:

Like any sport, hunting requires participants to train, focus, and be mentally and physically fit for the activity required. When hunters aren’t in shape, their trips sometimes can end in tragedy. Hunting may be the most demanding physical exertion some hunters experience all year.

Dragging a heavy deer through the snow or brush can be exceptionally stressful on the heart. Studies show that excitement of sighting a deer can send a hunter’s heart rate soaring. This excitement, combined with strenuous hunting activity, can put a physically unfit hunter at risk of a heart attack.