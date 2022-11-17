DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Western Edge Seafood Outlet — Western Edge Seafood Outlet is back with more tips on cooking seafood at home. This time owners, Shannon and Kyle Yarnish are showing us how easy it is to make shrimp cocktail and crab cakes at home.

The frozen shrimp can be found in store in a bag with 8-12 shrimp. The jumbo shrimp are peeled and deveined and only take 4 minutes to cook.

The crab cakes come frozen and ready to cook. “You can bake them, put them in the airfryer, or we look to cook them on a hot skillet,” says owner Shannon Yarnish. The crab cakes are one of her favorite items in the store.

Western Edge Seafood Outlet has a seafood social every month where customers can come in, browse the shop, sample items, and learn how to cook certain seafood dishes.

The next seafood social is Saturday November 19th from noon to 4pm.