ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Lemme Audiology and Associates — Are you someone who uses a hearing aid? Did you know that 80% of Audiologist DO NOT take the extra step in adjusting their patients’ hearing device. This is a detailed personal process, and Lemme Audiology and Associates wants to help you, even if you’re not a current Lemme patient.

“One of the tests that we do is called ‘real ear measurements’ and it’s a way for us to verify that they’re actually getting the amount of power and treatment that they need through the instrument,” Dr. Lemme.

“When we’re programming a hearing aid on the computer it tells us that we’re hitting certain targets but until we verify that, we don’t know for sure real ear allows us to put a little probe tube down the ear and measure the actual gain that they’re getting at the ear drum and measuring the frequencies that they’re getting from soft speech, average speech, and loud speech and then we set them properly,” says Dr. Lemme.

Lemme Audiology sets each patient up for a positive relationship with their

devices, and desires a successful outcome. Hearing aid devices are items that are highly personalized to the person wearing them depending on their needs.

“What we’re offering is for people who are not patients of ours who have hearing aids who may have not had this done,” says Dr. Lemme.

For three days only, Lemme Audiology and Associates will invoice all NON-LEMME PATIENTS to schedule an opportunity for a REAL EAR session. Value of $100. They will be able to determine if

your current hearing device is indeed working in your best interest. These appointments are available on April 25, 26, 27.

Lemme Audiology and Associates has three locations in Altoona, Ebensburg, and Martinsburg.

The Altoona location is located at 613 Valley View Blvd.

The Martinsburg location is located at 214 S. Market Street.

The Ebensburg location is located at 3135 New Germany Rd.

You can learn more about Lemme Audiology Associates and the practice by clicking here or calling (814) 941-1019.