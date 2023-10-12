Sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet this big boy named Saint. He is a gentle giant hound.

Saint is looking for his fur-ever home. The shelter believes that she would make a great dog for really any type of home as long as the kiddos are over ten. He’s just looking to play and love and get some energy out!

If you’re interested in meeting Saint, contact the humane society by clicking here or messaging their Facebook page. Currently the shelter’s phone system is down, so if you can’t get through, you can contact them a variety of ways or visit the shelter located at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona.