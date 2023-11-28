Sponsored by Western Edge Seafood Outlet

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our friends over at Western Edge Seafood Outlet, Kyle and Shannon Yarnish stopped by the studio to share some very exciting news. As you know, you can grab their seafood specials all year-round in their frozen section in store…but now… they will also be offering hot meals to go through Johnny’s Seafood Shack.

They will offer a variety of items like their lobster mac n’ cheese, lobster rolls, and shrimp tacos as well as items for the kids. Johnny’s Seafood Shack is take-out only and available Wednesday through Saturday through All food is made to order, so customers are encouraged to call ahead and order, or order in store and browse their selection while they wait. Everything available on the menu is also offered in store.

For more details on Western Edge Seafood Outlet, check out their Facebook page and their website by clicking here. You can also visit them in store at their location in Duncansville (114 Hollidaysburg Plaza) or give them a call at (814) 317-5302 with questions.