Have you ever experienced a ringing, high pitched sound in your ear? One that no one else can hear but you? Don't worry, it's more common than you think, and you're definitely not alone. It's a condition in the ear known as tinnitus.

Dr. Karen Lemme of Lemme Audiology and Associates stops by to talk about what the condition is, symptoms, causes, and treatment options.

“Most people have this issue, but if it continues it can be annoying, bothersome and cause issues for people,” says Dr. Lemme.

Dr. Lemme says loud events can really impact your hearing in this way. Dr. Lemme recommends wearing ear protection to prevent hearing loss and damage that could be an onset symptom for tinnitus.

“Tinnitus can be a side effect to a lot of medications, that’s one of the things we always look at is what medications are you taking,” says Dr. Lemme.

More importantly Dr. Lemme wants people to know that tinnitus is a condition that people should not just “live with” or power through. She says there are ways to help.

“A lot of people with tinnitus have a hard time sleeping. That’s why we recommend the white noise at night,” says Dr. Lemme. “There are also a lot of great apps that we recommend.”

