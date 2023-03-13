STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Borough of State College is one step closer to a partnership with a city in Ukraine.

Last week, the Borough Council unanimously approved a resolution to support a sister city partnership with the city of Nizhyn.

The idea was originally formed by organizers at Sister’s Sister, a State College non-profit that raises money for Ukrainian aid.

“The city of Nizhyn was picked because it’s a university town like State College is,” Borough Council President Jesse Barlow said. “We found that this is one way we can also start these exchanges and we hope after the war it will move to a conventional sister city relationship.”

Barlow said the borough can not directly provide funding but is now working to draft an official agreement for the partnership. He hopes the partnership will become official by the end of 2023.

“It would be an understanding of how cities in that part of the world manage their affairs,” Barlow said.

Sister’s Sister organizer Svitlana Budzhak-Jones, who is originally from Ukraine, contacted the Mayor of Nizhyn and said he was ecstatic when she told him about a potential partnership.

“The residents of the Highlands Neighborhood have been the most generous,” Budzhak-Jones said. “We have been collecting funds and we have already transferred $13,000 to Nizhyn.”

Both Barlow and Budzhak-Jones said the partnership would allow for an exchange of people and ideas in the future.

“We will establish the people-to-people kind of relationships so that we could talk high schools to high schools,” Budzhak-Jones said. “University students to university students and possibly some businesses.”

Sister’s Sister is currently accepting donations to send supplies to Nizhyn. You can find more information on their website.