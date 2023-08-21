STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Borough Council voted during their meeting on Aug. 7 to exercise eminent domain on several local businesses to create more parking.

Now, on Monday, Aug. 21 during their latest meeting, they voted to repeal the motion much to the joy of those in attendance. Eminent Domain is a legal process allowing local governments to acquire private property for public use. Previously, businesses on 219 E. Beaver Avenue, 142 McAllister Street, like The Brewery, Canyon Pizza and Music Mart were a few of the businesses under that eminent domain threat.

With the meeting room packed, over one hundred people attending virtually, and pressure from an online petition to stop the borough’s motion, the council voted to reconsider resolution 1365. Council President Jesse Barlow who originally supported the resolution that would’ve closed longstanding businesses explained what changed the council’s mind.

“A home away from home, a home to get away from your home if for an evening,” Barlow said. “Therefore sometime around Thursday my position on this issue changed. I very much wish to vote to repeal this resolution.”

During a lengthy public comment portion, several in attendance shared their anger with the original decision, as well as what makes The Brewery so special to them.

“If you’ve noticed, the floor gets kind of sticky toward the end of the night. Like at the Brewery it’s kind of like that a lot but it gets sticky. Do you know what that is? That’s the social glue that holds us all together.”

Ultimately the movement was successful as the council, in a second vote, agreed to repeal to motion, effectively saving the businesses. Or as Damien Cabrera, a State College resident, calls them, a piece of old-town State College.

“People come back downtown not for the three or four or however many Starbucks are here,” Cabrera said. “They come back for the Brewery. They come back for Music Mart, for places like that.”

The borough had said previously that the location has been picked as a potential site for a replacement parking structure for the Pugh Street Garage. Which they say is at the end of its lifespan. With the repeal of the vote to save businesses, the council did not give any indication on what they will look into next as a possible solution for their parking problems.