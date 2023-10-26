HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – A State College man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sexually exploiting a child.

Kristopher Hall, 46, was sentenced on Oct. 26 to 20 years imprisonment followed by 20 years released supervision after entering into a guilty plea for attempting to produce images containing the sexual exploitation of a child, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam said Hall solicited a 14 year old girl to send him sexually explicit images and engaged in a sexual relationship with the victim for approximately six months.

He also solicited and received sexually explicit images from three additional females that were minors.

Hall has pleaded guilty to a second charge – indecent sexual assault of a person under the age of 16 – for his relationship with the victim and is scheduled to be sentenced for this offense on Oct. 31.

Hall is currently at the Dauphin County Prison on related local charges.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The case was investigated by the State College Police Department and the FBI.