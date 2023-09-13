STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area Roller (SCAR) Derby team is lacing up its skates for another competition season this weekend.

On Sept. 16, SCAR Derby will be rolling for a local cause.

Their backyard brawl game against the Susquehanna Valley Derby Vixens starts at 5:00 p.m. at C3 sports in State College.

Instead of purchasing a regular ticket for the game, SCAR Derby is collecting donations for the State College Food Bank.

“Every single game that SCAR Derby hosts we always try to highlight another nonprofit,” said SCAR Derby coach Elizabeth “Swifty” Kelly. “With inflation, with all of that, with everything that we’re seeing, food has really been difficult for a lot of people in our community so we wanted to reflect that.”

SCAR Derby will be accepting nonperishable food items and monetary donations to give to the Food Bank at the door. You can also bring home items like detergent, dish soap, hand soap, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste.