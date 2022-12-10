BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police in Bedford said they found one person dead while investigating a reported burglary.
Details are currently limited, but State Police responded to a reported burglary along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township Saturday morning. When police arrived, they found the suspect dead.
Troopers said there is no threat to the public and more details will be released when they become available.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.