Wednesday, July 19th at 7:30pm

Watch on: Livestream right here on abc27.com/StayCoveredPA

Do you or your child get health coverage through the state? Federal pandemic policies around Medicaid ended on April 1, 2023, and now you must complete a renewal every year to make sure you are still eligible for Medicaid coverage.

Join the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Pennie, PA’s official health insurance marketplace, on July 19 at 7:30 p.m. for Stay Covered PA, a special program about Medicaid renewals. A live webchat will also be hosted on this page from 7pm to 8pm. Scroll down to ask your questions!

Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley will join us to talk about how to renew your coverage, steps you can take right now to get ready for your renewal, and how Pennie can help if you or your child are no longer eligible for Medicaid. We also will answer your questions about Medicaid renewals in a live chat during the program.

Learn more about Medicaid renewals and how to stay covered at dhs.pa.gov/StayCovered and pennie.com.

Our Customer Service Center can be reached at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia to answer questions about DHS benefits and renewal dates.

If you need help renewing your Medicaid coverage, please go to your local County Assistance Office or call us at 1-866-550-4355 (To complete your renewal over the phone, use the DHS Consumer Service Center.)

More information can be found at pennie.com/connect or by calling Pennie customer service at 1-844-844-8040.

