We had some great weather on Sunday to start the month of October. It looks like this beautiful weather will continue into Thursday. Daytime highs will approach 80 degrees each day with plenty of sunshine. During the morning hours there will also be fog in parts of the area. Where fog does form it should dissipate by 9 or 10 am at the latest.

Rain chances will go up on Friday as a strong cold front arrives. Once the front passes it will be breezy and it will turn significantly cooler. It will certainly feel like fall next weekend.

Mark